01 a 08 Maio | Ranking Apple Music

Se liga no ranking semanal das músicas e vídeos mais ouvidos/assistidos no Apple Music.
Olha como ficaram os charts da semana de 01 de Maio a 08 de Maio:
Músicas:
1 – ÷ (Deluxe) – Ed Sheeran
2 – Memories…Do Not Open – The Chainsmokers
3 – Purpose (Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
4 – Starboy – The Weeknd
5 – x – Ed Sheeran
6 – Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
7 – 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
8 – Encore – DJ Snake
9 – 25 – Adele
10 – Layers – Kungs
Vídeos:
1 – Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee) – Luis Fonsi
2 – Sugar – Maroon 5
3 – The Lazy Song – Bruno Mars
4 – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (From “Fifty Shades Darker”) – ZAYN & Taylor Swift
5 – Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
E você, já curtiu as playlists da Mix? Corre lá pro Apple Music!