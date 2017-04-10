04 a 10 Abril | Ranking Apple Music

Se liga no ranking semanal das músicas e vídeos mais ouvidos/assistidos no Apple Music.
Olha como ficaram os charts da semana de 04 de Abril a 10 de Abril:
Músicas:
1 – Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
2 – Alok & Bruno Martini – Hear Me Now
3 – Mc Zaac – Vai Embrazando
4 – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
5 – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
6 – Mc Kevinho – Olha a Explosão
7 – Justin Bieber feat. DJ Snake – Let Me Love You
8 – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
9 – Kygo feat. Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
10 – ZAYN & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
Vídeos:
1 – ZAYN & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
2 – Maroon 5 – Sugar
3 – Justin Bieber – All That Matters
4 – Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
5 – Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song
