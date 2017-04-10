04 a 10 Abril | Ranking Apple Music

Se liga no ranking semanal das músicas e vídeos mais ouvidos/assistidos no Apple Music.

Olha como ficaram os charts da semana de 04 de Abril a 10 de Abril:

Músicas:

1 – Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

2 – Alok & Bruno Martini – Hear Me Now

3 – Mc Zaac – Vai Embrazando

4 – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer

5 – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

6 – Mc Kevinho – Olha a Explosão

7 – Justin Bieber feat. DJ Snake – Let Me Love You

8 – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

9 – Kygo feat. Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

10 – ZAYN & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

Vídeos:

1 – ZAYN & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

2 – Maroon 5 – Sugar

3 – Justin Bieber – All That Matters

4 – Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

5 – Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song

E por falar em Apple Music, já curtiu as playlists da Mix? Corre lá!