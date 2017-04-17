10 a 17 Abril | Ranking Apple Music

Se liga no ranking semanal das músicas e vídeos mais ouvidos/assistidos no Apple Music.
Olha como ficaram os charts da semana de 10 de Abril a 17 de Abril:
Músicas:
1 – Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
2 – Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie) – Clean Bandit
3 – Você Partiu Meu Coração (feat. Anitta) – Nego do Borel
4 – Hear Me Now (feat. Zeeba) – Alok & Bruno Martini
5 – Vai Embrazando (feat. MC Vigary) – Mc Zaac
6 – Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
7 – Closer (feat. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers
8 – Olha a Explosão – Mc Kevinho
9 – Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake
10 – It Ain’t Me – Kygo & Selena Gomez
Vídeos:
1 – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (From “Fifty Shades Darker”) – ZAYN & Taylor Swift
2 – Sugar – Maroon 5
3 – The Lazy Song – Bruno Mars
4 – Ginza (feat. Anitta) [Anitta Remix] – J Balvin
5 – All That Matters – Justin Bieber
E você, já curtiu as playlists da Mix? Corre lá pro Apple Music!